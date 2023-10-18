Former Instacart worker rips apart “survival of the fittest” work environment

A former Instacart shopper ripped into how horrible it was working for the app for a year.

Working for food delivery services has many perks. For example, you can choose your hours, you’re in the comfort of your own vehicle, and your favorite music gets to play all day while driving.

However, for Robbie, who is a former Instacart shopper, the work environment wasn’t so suitable for his liking.

Since leaving the job, Robbie has taken to TikTok to rattle off all the reasons why working as an Instacart shopper isn’t worth the hassle.

Unsplash: Marques Thomas Robbie had his Instacart account hacked and his funds drained. Customer support then offered him no assistance.

Former Instacart worker put 30,000 miles on his car in one year

Robbie worked for Instacart for a year. Although he’s no longer employed there, he recently shared insight into what it was like working for the app.

In his viral TikTok video explaining the many reasons he wouldn’t advise anyone to work for the app, he began saying, “As someone who did Instacart as his full-time job for a whole f*cking year a couple years back, my mental health got so bad doing Instacart as a full-time job, that I have never been lower in my entire life.”

He said that, sure, it’s possible to make $250 a day, but at what cost? He revealed that he put over $30,000 miles on his car, which was also stolen during a delivery. Not only that, but you’d have to work 8-10 hours a day to make over $200 in tips.

He then dug into how the app offers no benefits or “protection” for employees, as one customer allegedly lied to customer support about Robbie not delivering their order when he insisted he did. His Instacart app was then deleted and he lost the ability to work under their services.

Robbie explained how someone also “hacked” his Instacart account and stole all his funds, leaving him with nothing. He added that customer support didn’t do a thing about the situation.

Robbie continued to say that working for Instacart was too competitive. Also, other employees could steal your order quicker than you were able to accept it as yours.

Since leaving the job, Robbie has kept busy by sharing comical and relatable bits on TikTok, as he has over 224K followers.

Though his time with Instacart is long over, he did mention that he felt it was his “civil duty” to advise people to not work for the app, as he noted that the working conditions were like the “survival of the fittest.”