Former Hype House member Darianka apologizes after bullying scandal

Disgraced TikTokker Darianka Sanchez has issued an apology on her Instagram story after she was called out for bullying online.

Darianka is a Costa Rican model who gained over one million followers on TikTok for lip-syncing and dancing. It was confirmed she had joined the Hype House in the first week of June.

Soon after Darianka moved into the TikTok collab house, a video of former Dance Moms star Kenzie Ziegler resurfaced on Instagram from 2015. She spoke about being bullied and hacked by Darianka, linking her to an incident in which Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler’s iCloud accounts were compromised.

Several other accusations followed, accusing Darianka of bullying, manipulation, cheating, and even crime. Screenshots posted by Instagram ‘tea’ accounts alleged that Darianka had been arrested.

Within less than a week, fans began to speculate that she had been kicked out of the Hype House as quickly as she had moved in, after she was no longer appearing in pictures or videos from other members. A comment on the Hype House’s TikTok account later confirmed that the rumors were true.

Darianka initially posted to her story in the aftermath stating that she was sorry, that she is not the same person anymore and that she has room still to ‘grow.’ But now she has posted to her Instagram story issuing an extended and more formal apology.

She said: “I’m not the same person that I was 4/5/6 years ago. I know I’ve made mistakes in the past but I have grown and matured from them since then.

“I’ve been accused of some pretty serious and illegal things and I just want to say you shouldn’t believe everything you see on the internet. I have never been arrested and I do not have a criminal background. There have been DMs and text messages going around that are just not real and it's very easy to fake and manipulate those things.

“Something that’s really important for me to address is there is a picture of me going around from when I was 14 years old with a mud mask on and I have been accused of blackface. This was never my intention, it was just a face mask but I’m sorry if it offended anybody.

“...Words do hurt, and it's never okay to DM and tell them to kill themselves. It's never okay to leak someone’s phone number or home address. Those things are considered cyberbullying and I want to use my platform to advocate against cyberbullying.

“I hope you guys can see that I’m not the same person I was a long time ago and that I’m continuing to grow as a person.

Darianka has since been replaced in the Hype House by her close friend Olivia Ponton.