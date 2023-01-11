Former G4 host Adam Sessler sparks controversy after mocking gamers

Former G4 host Adam Sessler is facing some backlash on Twitter for his comments toward gamers and other users.

Adam Sessler is known and respected in the gaming sphere for his 16 years of career in video game journalism and for hosting a beloved games-oriented TV program Xplay.

Not that long ago, gaming enthusiasts around the world were excited for his possible return alongside other members of G4.

But, more recently, he has been known around Twitter circles for his hateful comments toward people playing video games.

It seems to have started with Adam’s January 6 tweet, which reads: “I don’t know if anyone else has noticed this in the past few days but gamers seem to be even less intelligible than normal this year.”

Article continues after ad

Since that tweet Adam has made over 100 more tweets over the span of 5 days, most of them poking fun at gamers or replying with hateful comments to people who engaged with him over Twitter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sessler’s behavior has generated some backlash against him, fuelling more response Tweets. Many older gamers who remember Adam Sessler from his G4 days have said they find it saddening to see him criticizing gamers so harshly.

Content creator Johnathan Irwin said: “Adam Sessler is probably the most miserable s**thead in the gaming world honestly. What’s sad is he used to be one of the happiest. He has been a huge contributor to the strides in gaming journalism, as well as its rapid decline. Maybe that’s why he’s so angry with the world.”

Article continues after ad

His tweets have also showcased Adam to a whole new audience that wasn’t around for his G4 days. Many report having been blocked by Sessler when they respond to his comments about gamers.

The debate has been divisive so far, with some siding with Adam, pointing out just how over the top some reactions to his Tweets were: “These are too good to be true. It’s like every gamer stereotype combined. I didn’t think people like this existed.”