Former Disney star asks fans to stop sending Venmo requests

Former Disney star Alyson Stoner has asked fans to stop sending Venmo requests as they plead with people to respect their privacy.

More and more celebrities seem to have problems with fans not respecting boundaries recently. From having fans throwing things at them while performing on stage to being stalked, celebs have started to speak up about being treated badly or inappropriately by fans.

The latest to speak up is Camp Rock star Alyson Stoner, who has asked fans to respect their privacy and stop Venmo requesting money from them.

Talking about this in their podcast, Dear Hollywood, Alyson revealed that they’d received hundreds of Venmo requests from strangers to pay for things like college tuition and rent.

“Even though I deliberately left the industry and have been trying to live a more normal life, I still get hundreds of Venmo requests from people who find my personal account and ask me to pay their car payment, school tuition,” Alyson said in a podcast episode.

They went on to name examples from their list of requests, which included payments for car payments, rent, and people just shooting their shots in the hopes of getting money. The amounts varied from $10 to thousands of dollars per request.

“You’re my hero and I’m broke,” one request said while another said they were losing their apartment after not being able to find a job.

“This is my privacy. Is that not weird to you?” Alyson said. “Please don’t get any ideas. Please.”

Alyson went on to say that if they were to ignore the requests and not pay anything, they would be sent follow-up messages saying they “clearly don’t care about people” and that they’ll no longer support them.

Fans shocked people “have the audacity” to ask for money

Many fans were shocked when they heard of Alyson’s situation, not understanding “the audacity” and entitlement of those asking for money.

One person commented on the viral TikTok: “Who would actually do this omg I could never.”

Another person wrote: “I can’t imagine the guilt I would live with if this happened to me. I’m so sorry this is happening to you.”

“People just feel so entitled because you’re an actress. I’m sorry that you get these,” a third said.

Another argued: “This is just a great example of why Venmo is so odd to me, why is American banking treated like social media?? Bank details should be more private.”