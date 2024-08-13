Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson arrested for domestic battery

Former Disney star Skai Jackson was arrested in Hollywood, California for domestic battery following an alleged fight with her boyfriend.

Jackson, 22, was taken into custody on August 9 at Universal Citywalk in Hollywood, California after security guards spotted her in an altercation, TMZ reported.

Security reportedly detained the couple and called the police after seeing Jackson shove her boyfriend, whose identity is not clear. Sources told TMZ that the couple denied they physically fought, and claimed they were engaged and expecting a baby together.

Deputies say they reviewed video footage and saw she pushed him. According to reports, police arrested Jackson and her partner after being shown footage of the alleged altercation.

Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery and was cited before being released hours later. Charges were not immediately brought against the former child star, and the incident is under investigation by the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

Disney Skai Jackson starred on Jessie alongside Debbie Ryan, Peyton List, and Cameron Boyce

It is unclear who Jackson’s partner is, and the actress is known to be private about her love life and has not shared images of him on her social media pages.

This is not Jackson’s first brush with the law. The actress previously filed a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, after threats against her life in 2020.

The actress, whose new film The Man in the White Van is out in October, filed the restraining order against the then 16-year-old Bregoli in Los Angeles stating at the time she was afraid to leave her home after the rapper had made direct threats towards her.

She added that she hadn’t been sleeping since the threats were made against her and felt Bregoli was “mentally unstable”. However, the restraining order was later dropped by Jackson.

Jackson is best known for her role as Zuri Ross on Disney Channel’s hit sitcom Jessie, starring Debbie Ryan. She later reprised the role for the Jessie spin-off show Bunk’d.