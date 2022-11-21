Forever 21 staff call the cops on TikToker for filming in store

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A TikToker went viral for sharing his interaction with Forever 21 employees, after they called the cops on him and his friends for filming in the store.

In a viral video, Jonathan Davis was told by a Forever 21 employee that if he’s “not gonna buy anything and [he’s] recording will [he] please leave the store.”

“Actually I’m about to buy something and relax,” Jonathan said to the employee, as he was holding an item from the store. “If we made anybody feel uncomfortable, they did not let us know that.”

The camera panned to show a police officer telling the TikToker that the workers didn’t want him in the store.

Jonathan then spoke to a Forever 21 employee to inform her that he’s filming himself, because he “makes TikToks and [has] a social media platform.” She claimed that recording isn’t allowed in Forever 21 stores, and he asked if that policy was posted anywhere.

“Will you lower your voice please? I’m not yelling at you” the employee told Jonathan, who told her he’s not yelling at anybody. She then said that he’s “coming at” her.

“No ma’am. That’s why we don’t stop the cameras,” the TikToker said, looking at the camera still recording him.

As Jonathan left the store in disbelief, he showed that another police officer and a police dog were waiting outside.

“I can’t believe this happened to me,” he captioned his video, which amassed 1.9 million views. “Forever 21 we gotta do better.”

In the comments, many TikTok users praised Jonathan for how he handled the situation.

“You handled this so respectfully, I’m proud of you. This is micro-aggression and it’s unacceptable. Sorry you had to experience this,” one user wrote.

“I wouldn’t have bought anything from anyone treating me that way. Y’all handled it well,” another added.

“Discrimination at its finest. He was so respectful,” a third said.

Others encouraged him to file claims against the employees and the store, saying there’s no store policy restricting customers from recording.