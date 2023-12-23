Food influencer goes viral for sparking debate on the “correct” way to eat a sandwich

A food influencer has gone viral on TikTok for sparking a debate about the “correct” way to eat a sandwich.

Social media apps like TikTok and Instagram help users connect through shared experiences. Whether that be a brand new food location, easy breezy life hacks, or even rants about the terrible time they may be having. Through these shared experiences, users are able to connect and relate to one another about our existence as human beings.

Of course, not all discussions on social media are necessarily quite as deep. Sometimes these conversations can be nothing more than goofy discussions about the ideal ways to take a shower.

And now an even goofier debate has sprung up thanks to a food influencer, who has since gone viral for sharing their take on the “correct” method of eating a sandwich.

TikToker soogia1 has gone viral for sparking a debate about the way people should go about eating sandwiches. The TikToker put up an image that gave viewers 3 different options on where to bite next, with them vehemently believing C is the correct answer.

“Please tell me there’s no actual debate on this. Where’s your next bite? This is really obvious right? We’re all together on this right? There’s only one answer, the next bite on this sandwich is C.”

Soogia then proceeds to explain how viewers should eat the rest of the sandwich, stating that they should save the best for last.

However, it seems that many viewers disagreed with this take, with the comments being flooded that B is the correct solution to this sandwich dilemma.

The TikTok has caused such a debate it’s been liked over 128 thousand times, with over 24 thousand comments as users battle it out for the optimal sandwich-eating process.