Flyana boss hits back at haters in “You Wish” song remix

Viral female rap duo Flyana boss has hit back at haters with a new remix of their song “You Wish” and its left fans quite impressed.

Over the last few months, rappers Bobbi Lanea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede have taken over TikTok on their group account – Flyana Boss.

Their videos to the song “You Wish” have found them running through a variety of big-name offices like Spotify, Google, and even TikTok. They’ve also sparked a fair bit of backlash with users complaining about them “making fun of Jesus;” meanwhile, some simply don’t like the song.

Flyana Boss uploaded a clip of them hitting back at the hate with a remix to “You Wish” and its left fans quite impressed with the duo.

Flyana Boss hits back at haters with “You Wish” remix

Uploaded on September 5, 2023, Flyana Boss revealed the new “You Wish” remix that will be dropping soon. In it, the duo walks backwards as an alternate to their viral running videos.

“Hello wait, what we running from? Hating h*es with Twitter fingers, are you dumb or something? Black girls up one, we ain’t fazed or nothing. Your opinions don’t mean sh*t, we be flushing them,” they said.

“I be triple A, all these broke h*’s that I’m towing on, you can call me Marvin Gaye cause you know what’s going on. I keep my bag with me like I’m Badu and it’s on and on.”

In just 21 hours after uploading the video, it’s been viewed nearly four million times and hundreds of fans took to the comments to share their thoughts.

“‘What we runnin from?’ sent CHILLS down my spine. Much love to you,” one user replied.

Another user commented: “Okay this caught me off guard.”

“Are y’all hearing the bars??? Pen game lethal!!” a third viewer said.

It’s unknown when the full remix will go live, but we won’t be surprised if it goes just as viral as the original thanks to Flyana Boss’ catchy lyrics and videos.

For more TikTok news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.