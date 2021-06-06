Floyd Mayweather says he'll "probably" fight Jake Paul after Logan - Dexerto

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has said he will “probably” fight Jake Paul after his bout with his older brother Logan, which takes place late on June 6.

YouTube boxing has surprised many with its longevity and popularity, but the involvement of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has taken it to a whole new level.

The American superstar finished his career with a stellar 50-0 record and weighed in 34lbs lighter than Logan Paul at their June 5 weigh-in. Unsurprisingly, he is overwhelming favourite to take the victory, in spite of his opponent’s significant height and weight advantage.

While Mayweather’s fight with Logan has not even taken place yet, some fans are turning their attention a potential bout with Logan’s younger brother Jake.

Not only is Jake a more similar height and weight to Mayweather, but the pair have already clashed after the YouTuber bizarrely stole the boxer’s hat.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Mayweather stated that Jake is “probably” his next opponent. TMZ’s interviewer asked: “Everything got ratcheted up after the incident with Jake. People are gonna ask you ‘Are you gonna fight Jake Paul after this one?’ What’s your answer to that Floyd?”

“Erm, we don’t know what the future holds,” Floyd responded. “But we’ll just see. After Logan, probably Jake. We don’t know, we’ll see.”

Not only did Mayweather indicate a fight with Jake is likely, but he again endorsed Jake’s opponent Tyron Woodley, offering the ex-MMA fighter the chance to come and train with him. Woodley will fight Jake on 28 August, 2021, seeking to put an end to Paul’s winning run.

Mayweather, known for his lucrative boxing career and resultantly being nicknamed ‘Money’, has already confirmed his pay cheque for the fight with Logan will be between $50 and $100 million.

It’s not difficult to see why he’d welcome a fight with Jake.