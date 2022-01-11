Floyd Mayweather in “final stages” of setting up fight with next YouTuber

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly almost finalized his next fight against a YouTuber, just a few months after his exhibition match against Logan Paul in June 2021.

44-year-old Floyd has been undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers to ever step foot in the ring, boasting a 50-0 professional record with 27 knockouts.

While his pro career may have slowed down now, ‘Money’ is still competing in the ring, taking on influencers to prove boxing is no easy game.

After his eight-round bout against Logan earned them both millions — though Logan claims he hasn’t yet been paid from the fight — Mayweather doesn’t seem to be finished wanting to put YouTubers in their place.

As reported by Sky Sports, Mayweather is preparing to take on 20-year-old Dubai-based YouTuber Money Kicks at some point in 2022.

Money Kicks is known for flaunting his lavish and extravagant lifestyle on YouTube, and has already organized two previous boxing events, both of which he headlined and won.

“I never thought I would ever fight Floyd. He is the best fighter ever,” the young YouTuber said. “Mayweather’s team asked my team for a meeting. We thought: ‘No way will this happen!’ The same day of the meeting, I saw Mayweather saying: ‘I would love to fight Rashed’. He is serious.”

Money Kicks also joked that people in his country think he’s “the Mayweather of Dubai,” with plans to extend his boxing career with several fights planned throughout the year.

Mayweather himself might not think much of Money Kicks being called that, but he clearly respects him enough to take him on in the ring.

The bout is penciled in for some time in February 2022, but an exact date is yet to be confirmed.