Floyd Mayweather claims he “doesn’t know” who Deji is despite upcoming boxing match

50-0 boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has claimed he “doesn’t know” who Deji is, despite the two of them stepping in the ring for an exhibition fight in just a few weeks.

After a disappointing first few bouts, YouTube star Deji may have finally found his footing in the world of boxing after a convincing TKO against Fousey in his last fight.

Going from fighting other Influencers like Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi, the Olatunji brother has eyes on big a big target, as he prepares to take on the undefeated 50-0 champ Floyd Mayweather this November.

However, despite the two of them just a few weeks out from their big night, Floyd has claimed he doesn’t even know the opponent he’s facing.

Floyd Mayweather claims he “doesn’t know” who Deji is

Noting that Floyd made easy work of his last opponent Mikuru Asakura, TMZ asked the boxer what he makes of his upcoming fight with Deji. To much surprise, Mayweather revealed he doesn’t exactly know much about the YouTuber he’s stepping in the ring with.

“I don’t really know Deji, they just called me with the name. My team have done their homework and we said why not, lets enjoy ourselves,” he told TMZ.

“I’m pretty sure he’s a tough competitor, a tough little guy,” Mayweather added. “We’re gonna have fun, let’s just say that. We’re gonna have fun.”

Recently, Jake Paul criticized Mayweather ruining his legacy and wasting his fans’ money and time with “little exhibition fights” against fighters he doesn’t even know the name of.

Regardless, Mayweather told TMZ he’ll continue to do the exhibition fights, because it keeps him in shape, active and keeps his brain sharp. He added that he’s even looking to fund some Hollywood films, and he’ll do whatever he wants.