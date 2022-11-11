Floyd Mayweather blasts Jake Paul for fighting ‘old’ guys & responds to boxing challenge

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has hit back at influencer Jake Paul for challenging him to step into the ring and fight.

Jake Paul has been adamant about wanting to step into the ring with Floyd Mayweather to put their unbeaten streaks on the line, but Floyd has remained quiet on the challenge until now.

The semi-retired boxer continues to partake in exhibition bouts, having competed against Jake’s brother Logan in a fight that went the distance and will be squaring off against YouTuber Deji Olatunji on Saturday.

Ahead of the match in Dubai, Mayweather was asked about potentially duking out it with Jake Paul and whether or not he’d ever consider battling The Problem Child.

Instagram/floydmayweather/Showtime Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather would be a clash between undefeated boxers.

Floyd Mayweather roasts Jake Paul for wanting to fight him

During a press conference, a reporter asked Mayweather if he’d fight Jake Paul in the future and the boxing star had some choice words for his possible opponent.

“A lot of times when you say certain things you don’t want what you say you want. I mean he’s doing good for what he’s doing. You know, like I said, for what he’s doing,” Mayweather mocked.

“He’s just a lot of talk. It’s different when you’re at the highest level. Once you get in there with a real fighter that can really fight. Is he doing good? Absolutely. But look who he’s fighting. Guys 50, guys 40,” Money continued. “I’m nearly fifty-years-old, so of course, he’d want to fight me.”

While this doesn’t exactly confirm a bout between the two men, Jake is already eyeing possible opponents for his next match having recently bested Anderson Silva in his return to the ring.

Just this week, Paul posted a video face-to-face with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, claiming the two were in negotiations to brawl.

As Mayweather continues to get older, however, the opportunities for a match between Paul and ‘Money’ may run out, so if the two are going to get it on, it may need to happen sooner rather than later.