Florida woman files lawsuit against Hershey for “misleading” Reese’s packaging

A woman in Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Hershey Company for its “misleading” packing for the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins.

Cynthia Kelly filed a class action lawsuit on December 29 seeking millions in damages against Hershey for deceiving customers over its candy packaging. The specific candy that she claims had “misleading” packaging was Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins from this year’s Halloween season.

Kelly’s lawyer is no stranger to high-profile lawsuits against food companies. They have filed legal action against Burger King and Taco Bell for false advertising when it comes to the size of their food, and the amount of meat in their product respectively.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Both suits are ongoing.

This suit is in a similar vein, as the complaint said that Hershey’s labels “are materially misleading and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the products’ packaging.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Lawsuit filed over Reese’s candy packaging being “misleading”

Kelly claims in the legal filing that the candies she bought from her local Aldi in October lacked the artistic carvings for the eyes and mouth of the pumpkin displayed on the packaging. She said she would not have spent $4.49 on the candy if she knew it would not have the carvings on it.

Article continues after ad

The Hershey Company The Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins packaging.

The complaint also shows similar illustrations from Hershey’s football-shaped Reese’s candy, which shows laces on the packaging, but not on the candy itself.

Article continues after ad

The other products included in the class-action suit include Reese’s White Pumpkins, Reese’s Pieces Pumpkins, Reese’s Peanut Butter Ghost, Reese’s White Ghost, Reese’s Peanut Butter Bats, Reese’s Peanut Butter footballs, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Shapes Assortment Snowmen Stockings Bells.

The plaintiff filed the lawsuit over the Reese’s product in Flordia and is seeking damages for people in the state who have purchased any other products listed.