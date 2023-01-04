Florida men go viral fighting each other fifty feet in the air on ski lift

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A couple of Florida men are going viral on TikTok after a fight broke out on a ski lift over fifty feet in the air.

Snowboarders and skiers looking to get away for some fun winter sports activities were taken aback when a couple of men from Florida got violent on a lift.

Footage of the incident was uploaded on TikTok by user ‘kaelynfaria.’ In it, you can see fists start flying on the lift a couple rows in front with onlookers terrified by the ordeal.

“He elbowed me in my f**king face,” one man can be heard yelling before punches began being thrown. “You’re gonna be a f**king dumbass, so I’m going to embarrass you.”

Eventually, when the lift reached its destination, the man who claimed he was elbowed explained what happened to staff at the resort.

While the video ended with staff saying they would contact someone else to deal with the altercation and asked the two to sit tight until then, it seems like the police got involved.

Florida man ski lift fight goes viral

According to TownLift, a complaint issued states that a 52-year-old man from Florida was accused of elbowing a 39-year-old Florida man. The younger of the two then went on to say he repeatedly punched the other individual until he “stopped acting aggressively.”

The 52-year-old denied elbowing the other Florida man in the face or wanting to fight, and as such, with conflicting statements, The County Attorney’s Office has had to get involved.

In any case, footage of the altercation has gone quite viral on social media with the first clip garnering over 7 million views despite the first upload being taken down.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for both men, but it’s clear there wasn’t enough room at the Park City Mountain Resort for two Florida men.