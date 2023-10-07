Florida man baffles cops by driving car literally piled with junk

A Florida man has literally piled his car with junk and taken it out for a spin, leaving onlookers — and a couple of police officers — understandably perplexed.

A TikToker has stunned users of the platform after sharing footage of a bizarre sight captured in Orlando, Florida.

The video shows a car piled sky-high with “junk” pulled over on a busy road as two police officers attempt to talk to the driver.

However, whether or not they could even see him under the heap of chairs, bins, and scrap metal remains a mystery.

Imani, who goes by ‘hellofromimani’ online,’ posted the video with the caption “Welcome to Orlando.” She said, “I’m so confused, this is crazy.”

At one point, someone in the video could be heard exclaiming, “It’s a microwave on the front — a microwave!”

And Imani’s viewers were seemingly equally stunned, jumping to the comments to share their thoughts.

Many were “impressed” by the driver’s stacking skills, one person writing, “I’m just amazed how it’s all holding together. It’s holding it together better than my life.”

TikTok: hellofromimani Viewers were impressed that all the “junk” was somehow staying on the car.

Others theorized that it might be moving day; “He was [trying to] save money on that U-haul.” However, that plan might backfire according to one commenter, who said, “I know he is constantly getting gas, that engine is working OVERTIME.”

There were even those convinced the car had to be an “art display,” with Imani admitting she “definitely had this thought too at first.”

It is unknown what became of the driver or his interesting ride, though we suspect police might not have found the vehicle to be road-safe. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.