Florida man arrested after attacking Instagram model in scary gym video

An Instagram model had to fight for her life after she was attacked by a Florida man inside a Tampa gym.

Nashali Alma, a fitness trainer and Instagram model was in the workout area in her Tampa apartment complex when she was suddenly in a fight with Xavier Thomas-Jones.

The fight, which took place on January 22, was caught on film and has gone viral with many commending the young woman for how she fended off the attack.

In the video, Alma was approached by Thomas-Jones, who attempted to grab her. After pushing the man way, the fitness trainer found herself desperately trying to get away.

Instagram model fights off Florida man in viral gym video

Eventually, after running into another room, Alma found herself cornered and had no choice but to grapple with the man and take the fight to the ground.

Despite Thomas-Jones being on top of her, the coach was able to land some strong punches and hit him hard enough that she was able to escape.

According to court documents, Thomas-Jones admitted he battered the victim and planned on sexually assaulting her.

Police were able to track him down after he entered the building of another woman in the apartment, but was scared off by her boyfriend. He was arrested on charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Alma has encouraged other women to keep fighting if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

“As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape. It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later,” she said.

In a TikTok video, the hero thanked supporters for all their comments and was happy to learn that her story turned a negative situation into an empowering one.