Flight passenger goes viral confronting racist man after catching him texting about her

A flight passenger went viral on TikTok after confronting a man who she claims was texting racist remarks about her to his family.

In a viral clip with 14.3 million views, Taila (taila.thecreator) decided to call out her seatmate in the middle of the four-hour flight, after seeing the messages the man had sent.

“He and his family went on and on about the woes of being stuck sitting next to Black and gay people,” she explained in the video caption. According to the TikToker, the passenger also said he hoped that companies would raise airfare in order to “weed out” those people.

Woman confronts “racist” passenger

“I want you to know that I saw your text messages, and I think you’re disgusting,” Taila told the man, while filming herself. “What text messages?” he asked.

“I’m not going to repeat it, but I want you to know that I know. I saw you, and I think that you’re disgusting,” she told him. “Maybe if they raise prices, maybe you wouldn’t be able to afford to sit with your family, that way they don’t have to sit next to black people.”

He then apologized, which the TikToker dismissed. “You don’t have to be sorry to me. You’re sorry because I saw it,” she said.

TikTok users in the comments praised Taila for her reaction to the passenger. “I think you handled this amazingly, I don’t know what I would’ve done,” one person wrote. “You’re awesome! That took courage!” another applauded.

“Good for you. Handled it well and direct,” a third added. “Handled with such grace ma’am. You are a shining example of what the world should be like,” someone else said.

In another video, the content creator revealed that the man continued sitting next to her for the duration of the flight, though he “wouldn’t even think in my direction” when the plane landed.

