Flight expert dad reveals secret hack to get the whole family in business class

A dad on TikTok has revealed “one of the best-kept secrets about business class,” sharing how his whole family flies for free.

Catching a flight with an economy ticket is not known to provide flyers much comfort, with cramped seating and a close-set environment.

However, upgrading your seat comes with a hefty price tag — business class typically costing passengers three to four times as much as a ticket in economy.

Luckily, one dad is now sharing on TikTok how his whole family flies in comfort without having to spend an extra cent out of pocket.

Taking to the family TikTok account, ‘themothfamily‘, Jimmy said, “One of the best-kept secrets about business class is that no one pays for it. Well, I suppose they pay for it indirectly, but no one pays cash for business class.”

It turns out the key to a free upgrade is point hacking, which involves opening credit cards and unlocking the limit to earn hundreds of thousands of frequent flyer points.

“A credit card may offer 100,000 points for a $3000 spend limit. You apply for the card, spend the limit, and get 100,000 points, which will get you a business-class ticket from Perth to LA,” Jimmy explained, stating that all that was left to do after was “Rinse and repeat with other offers.”

“The credit card companies rely on people not paying for their credit cards. So the few people that do take advantage of these points systems are so minuscule compared to the amount of people that just don’t pay credit cards off on time,” he continued.

According to some viewers, however, there may be serious consequences to this hack; “This will absolutely tank your credit score, even if they’re all paid off. All credit inquiries except home loans, lower your score in [Australia].”