Flavor Flav fanboys over Cher at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and fans approve

Queen of pop Cher performed “DJ Play a Christmas Song” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, and legendary rapper Flavor Flav was on hand to cheer her on.

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was packed with musical treats. Not only did Brandy and Jon Batiste take the stage, but K-pop group Enhypen stole the entire show.

That is, until the very end when the queen of pop Cher brought out all the stops for an electric live version of her song “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”

Dancers twirled around the stage, and Cher poured on the magic and the charm for one of the year’s best musical showcases.

Youtube: Mr Ricione Cher performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Flavor Flav proved to be the biggest Cher fan

During the performance, the TV crew cut away to the crowd for a reaction, and one fan stood out from the rest. Rapper Flavor Flav, who frequently attends Macy’s Thanksgiving Day festivities, was on hand to cheer on the icon. He put all other fans to shame, as he beamed from ear to ear.

Taking to Twitter/X, fans were giddy over the moment and expressed their own excitement over Flavor Flav’s reaction.

“Flava flav at the Christmas parade is so wholesome,” wrote one fan.

Another agreed, quickly writing, “Best part of the parade hands-down was the quick cut to flava flav in the audience immediately after Cher’s performance.”

“Flava Flav f***ing loves him some Cher. Love to see it,” added a fan.

“Trying to avoid pointing anyone out in the audience just in case I end up with another Flava Flav incident on my hands like last year,” joked one fan.

Flavor Flav “is out there every year supporting people. How awesome!” shouted a fan.

Space Budgie added, writing, “I’m not surprised! I randomly found out on his tiktoks he’s a big Taylor Swift fan.”

Cher is currently making the promotional rounds in support of “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” the lead-off track to the superstar’s holiday-themed Christmas album.

Stay tuned to Dexeter for all your entertainment needs over the holidays.