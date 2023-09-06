Five-year-old uses Alexa to buy $1,000 worth of toys & a hot tub off of Amazon

A five-year-old racked up a large Amazon bill, leaving TikTokers roaring with laughter at the accidental and adorable moment.

Few things are funnier than a toddler racking up an accidental Amazon bill, especially when it’s not your own child.

But for one TikTok dad who lives in Utah, he ended up getting the short end of the stick thanks to his five-year-old’s shopping spree of over $1,500.

Though the boy’s father, Tucker Boham, could have been angered by the happenstance, Boham took to TikTok to reveal his surprised, yet entertained reaction.

Those who have viewed the now-viral video also chimed in, leaving TikTokers with nothing but smiles and giggles.

TikTok: toystorydad_ Toddler orders $1,500 worth of toys and a hot tub from Amazon via Alexa.

Five-year-old asks Alexa to order him “a lazy river that’s 45 feet around”

After his five-year-old son bought about $1,000 worth of toys and a $500 hot tub from Amazon, Boham assembled an explainer video on TikTok revealing the hilarious moment that his toddler ordered a plethora of items via Alexa.

Though Boham was quite entertained from going through the two-hour Alexa audio of his son, he did urge his fellow TikTok parents to disassemble the smart system before leaving children around it unattended.

Sure, Boham may have had a large bill to pay, but his son had the time of his life ordering things like, “a lazy river that’s 45 feet around.”

Or better yet, the rocket ship that “goes five-trillion miles per hour and five-trillion feet off of the ground.”

Boham’s toddler even asked Alexa to add “45 kid spidey walkie-talkies” to his cart. Not to mention, the “122 water slides” he prompted the device to buy.

Those who viewed Boham’s TikTok video thought the situation was hilarious, taking to the comments to share their reactions, saying, “Lmao, this kid had a time on Amazon!”

While another shared a similar experience, saying, “My 4-year-old bought himself a throw pillow that said ‘Liam is kinda a big deal around here’ on Alexa Fire in the kitchen. Luckily it was only $12.”

Though Boham didn’t exactly report on what he kept and returned, he did say that his one regret was not keeping the hot tub. And although the accidental shopping spree was costly, Boham now has an adorably funny archive full of commentary for him and his son to look back on and laugh at.

