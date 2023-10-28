Five Nights at Freddy’s cutouts stolen from cinemas in bizarre new trend

People are stealing Five Nights at Freddy’s promotional movie cutouts from theatres all across the world in a trend that is going viral across social media.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, also known as FNAF, is a hit horror game that loyal fans still love years after its initial release in 2014 – and were thrilled to hear that their favorite animatronic killers were going to be on the big screen in the movie theatres.

The film, while receiving a mixed reception on Rotten Tomatoes, is a “truly spooky treat that everyone will love” – but Universal Pictures found out that fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s also liked the signs that promoted the movie in theatres, so much so that it has become a viral trend to take them.

Fans race to steal Five Nights at Freddy’s signs

Viral videos are being posted all across social media of people attempting to steal the cutouts and signs, causing frustration for cinema employees who had to try and stop them.

Some viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing as they watched video after video of people trying not to get caught taking the FNAF cutouts: “YALL GOTTA CALM DOWN JEEZ WHAT DID UR PARENTS FEED YALL???” one person said.

But some Five Night’s at Freddy’s fans took the trend to a whole new level, as they competed to see who could manage to steal the sign the quickest: “People taking the FNAF signs are really going superhuman levels of speed.”

Others agreed with the original poster, that people were unlocking new levels of athleticism in their pursuit of the cinema cutouts and signs: “By the time they all turned around he was already gone.”

But while fans of the Five Nights at Freddy’s were quick to escape the cinema security guards, many characters in the movies weren’t quick enough to escape the grasp of the animatronics – he is a list of every character that died in the movie.