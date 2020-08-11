Fitness YouTuber Chloe Ting addresses "malicious" claims against her

Popular fitness YouTuber Chloe Ting has addressed a “defamation” campaign against her, labeling her a “scammer” in a rare video posted to her channel.

Chloe Ting, from Brunei, is well known for her workout videos, fashion, and travel content. She has more than 13.5 million subscribers to her YouTube channel and her most popular video has more than 200 million views.

While the 34-year-old normally stays out of any drama on the platform, Chloe responded to hate comments and said “It’s time for me to address it”, describing the accusations against her as “malicious.”

The hater in question, who was not named or linked to, allegedly posted 62 different slides to their Instagram story accusing Chloe of being a “scammer”, of clickbait and being “fake news”.

Chloe said that she normally ignores these, but that this time the person had been selling their words as an exposé, and “trying to make a profit out of it.” She said “I don’t condone this, and I won’t be a pushover”

One of the repeated accusations against Chloe was that she was encouraging body dysmorphia and an unhealthy lifestyle. The YouTuber took her response one step further by enlisting the help of Dr. Ben Buchanan, a Clinical Psychologist specialist in body dysmorphic disorder in Melbourne who said that Chloe herself was being body-shamed. He praised Chloe for the “kind and compassionate community” she had created.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTp-0S82guE

Dietician Abbey Sharp was also brought in by Chloe to dispel the accusations about her approach to eating. Abbey said, “I really applaud you for promoting a generally balanced approach to food.”

Within hours of posting, Chloe’s fans leaped to her defense in the comment section, with one fan writing “She’s the CUTEST she doesn’t deserve any hate and just the fact that she’s not leaking this person’s name is just so awesome and my respect for her went ??”

Chloe summarised. “I’m a human being and not someone you can just shit on just because you want to grow your following

“Trust me there’s a lot more going behind the scenes... I guess it comes with the number of subscribers that I get and I can handle it.”