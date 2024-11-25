Fitness influencer slammed for working out in middle of airplane aisle

A fitness influencer is facing backlash from viewers after filming herself working out in the middle of an airplane aisle.

Mexican ex-soap opera star and fitness influencer Bárbara de Regil sparked controversy after posting a video of herself performing a full “body pump” workout during a long-haul flight.

The influencer, who often shares her fitness routines with her 9 million Instagram followers, was traveling with her husband, Fernando Schoenwald, to an undisclosed destination, according to local media.

Finding the trip unbearably long, she decided to pass the time by working out mid-flight – much to the dismay of her fellow passengers.

“I’m feeling crazy after nearly 35 hours in the air on planes,” said the 37-year-old, known for her roles in the Latin American telenovelas ‘Lalola’ and ‘Rosario Tijeras.’

In her clip, she’s seen performing an intense, multi-step full-body workout right in the middle of the airplane cabin. Wearing an eye mask and pajamas, the social media star starts by running in place in the aisle before performing a series of squat jumps.

Fitness influencer criticized over inflight workout

The video went viral on Instagram, and sparked heavy backlash from many viewers. “Planes don’t have showers, she must stink,” one person commented.

“This ridiculous lady has already won the Idiot of the Year award,” another said, while a third added, “Ridiculous, there is a time and place for everything.”

Others accused de Regil of being addicted to working out. However, the influencer explained that she simply struggles to stay sedentary for long periods and that she wanted to prevent blood clots.

Article continues after ad

“Those movements that you see, hahaha, are to avoid thrombosis and, above all, I don’t know about you, but I can’t sit for that long,” she stated.

Amid the backlash, de Regil removed the video from her page, though it has since been reposted across various social media platforms.