First look at D’Amelio footwear revealed as TikTok stars lock in Summer 2023 launch

A brand new D’Amelio footwear line is on the way, with the company teasing that the new products will be arriving sometime in Summer 2023.

This post was made across social media platforms on a brand-new account known as D’Amelio Footwear. This is likely the first of many posts and operating as a way to kickstart the brand-new line of D’Amelio products.

The teaser doesn’t give much away other than the label and box of the shoes. A slick black and white logo. However, just above the box includes the bottom of a shoe, one that features a very chunky looking sole.

It’s unclear whether this shoe is a type of sneaker or a more boot-like item of footwear. However, it is likely that the D’Amelio footwear range will include both as well as other styles of shoe.

Back in September 2022, the D’Amelio family confirmed that they will be venturing into the world of skincare, footwear, and other items. An announcement made at the time revealed that, “the company’s goal is to create authentic and accessible products across a variety of industries, from fashion and beauty to CPG and lifestyle, and bring it under one roof, allowing each member of the family to fully immerse themselves in all areas of product development.”

Since then, the D’Amelio’ have gone on to create a variety of new products. Back in July 2022, Charlie D’Amelio unveiled her first perfume, Born Dreamer. The item is currently available for purchase online and in stores.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.