Firewatch game movie finds new production company

Popular adventure game Firewatch is being adapted into a movie, according to reports. Developer Campo Santo is teaming up with an indie production company to bring the title to the big screen.

Firewatch made its debut in 2016 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The story-focused adventure title was met with overwhelming praise from critics and players.

Four years later, the popular game is now being made into a feature-length film. According to a press release on August 17, Indie studio Snoot Entertainment will create a live-action adaptation.

Firewatch movie announced

Firewatch was originally in talks to be adapted into a film by Good Universe in 2016, however the project fell through when the company was sold to Lionsgate. However, according to an August 17 press release, the film project is now back on again with another company.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the game's developer Campo Santo is teaming up with Snoot Entertainment to finally make the movie a reality. The joint project will see the story of Henry brought to life in a big way.

In a statement posted by Snoot's Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder, the creators said: “Firewatch is a stunning accomplishment, a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art. I’m delighted that Sean and Jake are letting us ruin their perfect video game by turning it into a movie and/or TV show.”

Firewatch producer Sean Vanaman praised the producers and told the Hollywood Reporter, "Jess and Keith are hard-working and visionary film producers with impeccable taste in video games. We knew in our first conversation with Jess and Keith that they’d make great partners."

Firewatch follows the story of a man named Henry, who decides to take a job as a fire lookout in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. The protagonist establishes a relationship with his co-worker Delilah who he's only met over the radio.

While the creators seem to be moving forward on the project, it's not entirely clear at the time of the writing if it will be just a movie, or if will also be a television show as well. According to the press release, the studio seems open to both.