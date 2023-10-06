Firefighters rush to house fire only to find “amazing” Halloween display

Firefighters in New York rushed to the call of a house fire only to find “amazing” Halloween decorations instead of flames.

Halloween is fast approaching as we enter the spooky season and many lovers of the holiday have already got to work decorating their houses for the big night.

However, one person might have done a little too well with their convincing decor when their enthusiasm and commitment to the holiday resulted in a phone call to emergency services.

The fire department in Glens Falls, New York, rushed to a housefire call only to find the danger was all special-effects.

Sharing footage of the impressive set-up to Facebook, the fire department wrote, “Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration.”

In their post, they also revealed that the impressive display would be up “Friday and Saturday nights for the public’s entertainment” until the end of October.

And it looks like these Halloween fans aren’t the only ones to think of the neat trick, with another TikToker sharing their own fiery illusion.

Viewers were blown away by the decoration’s realistic appearance, which according to the fire department was made out of ”two LED lights, a box fan, a silver sheet” and a fog machine. One said, “That’s actually really scary it’s so real,” another wrote, “This is SO good! Nicely done!”

However, not everyone thought the fake flames were a good idea, pointing out that they might keep firefighters from a real job. Luckily, one person had some handy advice; “If you have decorations like this, it’s best to give the fire department a call and give them a warning so they don’t show up at your house!”

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.