Fired Starbucks employees are exposing every drink recipe on the menu

Multiple Starbucks employees who have been fired from the popular coffee chain have gone on social media to expose every drink recipe on their menu.

The wrath of Starbucks employees is nothing to be trifled with, as multiple baristas who have been fired from the coffee chain have leaked information about its menu.

In a viral TikTok video, a person commented on how mad one fired employee must have been to have posted every single recipe from their drink menu.

TikTokers have since reacted excitedly, as they now have insight on how to make their favorite Starbucks beverages.

Unsplash: qui nguyen One TikToker took to the comments of the video with the Starbucks drink recipes, saying that they took the cookbooks from their previous jobs as well.

TikTokers are excited about knowing the recipe for Starbucks drinks

Starbucks is a staple across the globe, as plenty of Java Chip Frappe and Pink Drink lovers flock to the joint for their distinctive drinks.

In fact, Starbucks is so popular that they even sell their own cold brews and iced coffees in stores… but now, it looks like fans can simply make their own Starbucks coffees at home after their recipes got leaked online.

Recently, scorned Starbucks employees who have been fired from the popular company have taken to social media to expose the coffee shop’s drink menu and all of its recipes.

In a viral video with photos of the menu, a TikToker said to their viewers, “I don’t know what Starbucks employee you done pissed off this morning and fired, but let me tell y’all, they exposing all y’all secrets.”

The photos of the leaked beverage menu include measurements, types of syrups, how much ice, and every other element of what a Starbucks drink consists of.

People who saw the recipes commented on the video with excitement, as they were eager to make their favorite Starbucks drinks in their own homes.

One viewer wrote, “Saving to my camera roll right now.” While another penned, “You’re doing the lord’s work!”

One person even admitted to screenshotting one of the recipes from the video, saying, “Most definitely screenshotted that strawberry acai. I’m finna get some Starbucks cups and gone!”

Another viewer also said that they’ve done the same thing, explaining, “I used to take every restaurant’s cookbooks when I left because y’all playing in our faces.”

This isn’t the first time a Starbucks barista has relayed some of the coffee shop’s secrets. In a TikTok video back in 2022, a barista went viral for explaining how the chain’s blonde espresso has more caffeine, and the nitro cold brew is actually infused with nitrogen.