FINDSARAH: Twitch streamer MikeyPerk turns to social media for help as police look for missing daughter

MikeyPerk’s daughter Sarah is missing in the Ohio area and the Twitch streamer has turned to social media (with a #FINDSARAH hashtag) to expand the search as police try to locate her after she snuck out on June 25.

On June 25, MikeyPerk’s daughter Sarah snuck out of their home to go to a hotel party with older friends. Two days later, the Twitch streamer and multiple Ohio police departments are still unable to find her.

In posts on Twitter and YouTube, MikeyPerk has explained that Sarah’s phone appears to be dead, her friends seem unaware of where she is, and that the local police have found no leads.

Advertisement

With hopes of reaching more people and spreading the search out even further, the streamer has called on Twitter and YouTube communities to try and help. In those appeals, he has shared information about her appearance, possible locations, and defining features.

Final update for tonight Sarah is still missing. Many Ohio police departments are looking for her I'm exhausted, confused, angry, sad, lost and just want my daughter home I apologize if I haven't been able to get back to everyone. Thank you for all the love and support! ❤️U pic.twitter.com/RC8f7nzY2f — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 27, 2021

On Twitter, Mikey has given updates here and there — none with particularly promising information. Sarah, a brown-haired teenager, is apparently being looked for by “many Ohio police departments” and they have yet to find her.

He adds further details on YouTube, adding more physical traits to help identify her if people end up in contact with her (as well as possible locations).

Advertisement

As MikeyPerk explains in the short YouTube video, Sarah can be identified by her face picture as well as numerous characteristics: she’s 5’2” and has a small tattoo on her right forearm.

Locations he mentions that she could be around include Franklin, Springborough, and Middletown, Ohio. And he expresses that if anyone is fortunate enough to see her, they should immediately alert local authorities — as those authorities are already aware of her missing status.

As of yet, there have been no new updates on Sarah’s location. If you or anyone you know lives around the Ohio area, you can share his YouTube video with them. If she is seen, then authorities should be contacted and Mikey can be emailed at [email protected].