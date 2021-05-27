Fighting expert highlights Logan Paul's "glaring" flaw in boxing technique - Dexerto

A boxing and MMA expert has analyzed Logan Paul’s technique from his training videos and pointed out a “glaring” flaw that may seriously hurt his chances of beating Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are due to fight on June 6 and the lead-up to the huge match in which a YouTuber with zero wins to his name attempts to knock out a 50-0 champion has been dramatic, to say the least.

At the press conference on May 6, Jake Paul started beef with his brother’s opponent, stealing his hat and creating a scuffle. In the aftermath, strong words were exchanged between the two and Jake has continued to try to mess with Floyd by crashing his Clubhouse appearance.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has some seriously strong confidence. He previously claimed that he is certain to beat Mayweather: “I’m taller, I’m bigger, I’m hungrier, I’m faster, I’m stronger… yeah I just said I’m faster than Floyd Mayweather, I am, I’m the fastest planet let’s not forget… He’s had a great legacy all good things must come to an end.”

However, perhaps that confidence is unjustified, as the presenter from RoundHouse Radio, a channel that covers all things MMA and boxing, was disappointed with Logan’s skills.

The presenter began quite positively, adding that Logan looked fast and strong and that he punched “from the socket,” not holding back and putting his whole strength into it.

On the other hand, the presenter was not impressed with the way Logan always held his hands and arms low down instead of covering and protecting his face, adding: “You can do whatever you want with your punches but at the end of the day if you’re not training yourself to bring your hands up… it’s too late it’s ingrained in him, he’s gonna have his hands down forever.”

The presenter also criticized Logan’s slip technique, noting how he didn’t move his feet but only moved his torso to dodge any attacks. “This is genuinely some of the worst head movement drills I’ve ever seen…that’s like boxing 101: you don’t bend your hips down.”

“He’s a much better role model than his brother but I just wish that he would just fix that glaring gap,” he said, before explaining that these were errors Logan had not fixed from his previous fight, concluding “I genuinely just don’t see how it could possibly go well for him.”

With very little time left to go, it’s unlikely Logan will be able to improve on this before the big day.