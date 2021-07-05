FFXIV players hit out at ‘double standards’ after Asmongold stream snipers are banned

Twitch streamer Asmongold has only been playing Final Fantasy XIV Online for a few days on stream, but he already seems to be having a better time with stream snipers than he ever did with World of Warcraft. Thing is, not everyone’s happy about the special treatment from devs.

Asmongold is, without a doubt, one of the biggest MMO streamers on Twitch, and has made waves in recent days after switching his attention to Final Fantasy XIV Online — what many see as a direct competitor to his old standby, World of Warcraft.

His journey from Azeroth to Hydaelyn has already been plenty eventful, to say the least. Asmon raked in over $30K in one stream playing the game, and even got called an “a**hole” by an actual Blizzard employee shortly after making the move.

Advertisement

Now, Square Enix seems to be trying to one-up the WoW devs again by actually banning people who are stream sniping, a perk that — based on other FFXIV players and streamers — seems to be exclusive.

Looks like Square Enix is actually banning the clowns who spent literally hours running after me and streamsniping me Fucking awesome. It's incredible how easy of a problem this is to solve when a company actually careshttps://t.co/RYs6gQ4bvF — Zack (@Asmongold) July 5, 2021

“Looks like Square Enix is actually banning the clowns who spent literally hours running after me and streamsniping me. F***ing awesome,” the streamer wrote on Twitter. “It’s incredible how easy of a problem this is to solve when a company actually cares.”

It’s easy to understand why Asmon would be so hyped about this, as Blizzard wasn’t exactly known for taking care of people who’s only quest objective seemed to be to get in the way and disrupt his gameplay as much as possible.

Advertisement

While Asmongold is understandably happy with how efficient Square Enix is handling his stream sniper problem, others in the Final Fantasy community aren’t thrilled with what they see as special treatment for one of Twitch’s biggest names.

Swedish streamer AnnieFuchsia, for example, shared the same post from Asmon’s subreddit he did — except she was wondering why he was apparently getting treated differently than everyone else.

Wow..https://t.co/AOpLS8Y5tR I remember getting streamsniped, getting griefed, getting clipped on stream with titles such as "haha rekt" when the same people killed and harassed me daily when I was trying to level on a pvp server "It's part of the game" is what I was told — AnnieFuchsia (@anniefuchsia) July 5, 2021

“I remember getting streamsniped, getting griefed, getting clipped on stream with titles such as ‘haha rekt’ when the same people killed and harassed me daily when I was trying to level on a pvp server,” Annie wrote. “It’s part of the game” is what I was told.”

Advertisement

Looking at the replies and taking into consideration FFXIV has been one of the top games on Twitch since Asmongold started playing, it’s not hard to believe that Square Enix is giving the WoW convert preferential treatment.

Read More: Asmongold urges Twitch to ban gambling streams before they ruin the site

On top of that, we also can’t blame all of the other streamers and players for feeling like they should also be able to play the game without being harassed. Whether or not FFXIV devs will start cracking down on stream snipers across the board, though, remains to be seen.