Fedmyster's DIY trampoline livestream ends in disaster

OfflineTV member Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan made a spectacular mistake during his livestream, accidentally smashing a floor-to-ceiling window in the OTV house while attempting to assemble a trampoline.

Fed bought a trampoline for the OfflineTV house, presumably to give residents something fun to do while they’re not allowed to go outside and partake in their usual activities, and took it upon himself to build it.

It looked like all was going smoothly, coming together at a decent pace and looking exactly as it should, but a rogue spring managed to ruin the entire thing.

The trampoline appeared to be mostly complete – a majority of the springs were in place and it seemed to be coming together as planned. But, of course, in the name of content, the trampoline had other ideas.

While Fedmyster was attempting to smack a spring into place, it somehow ended up bouncing out of the metal base and the built tension saw it flung at a ridiculous speed towards the OfflineTV house and flying straight through the window.

It was so fast that both Fed and his viewers couldn’t keep up with the spring and, luckily Michael Reeves – who had been offering his moral support throughout the DIY stream – was safely inside, but had he not been this could have ended in a serious injury.

While at first Fed looks absolutely horrified, he and Michael end up laughing about it, obviously just stunned at what happened.

Later on, OfflineTV co-founder Scarra appeared and, after tweeting about how "Scarra is going to kill [him]," Fed explained exactly what happened and the former League of Legends pro laughed it off, saying that he's just glad nobody got hurt.

They might be lucky enough to only have to replace the one window as the other parts of the sliding door seem unaffected, but it could be a costly venture – especially during these times where people aren't strictly allowed to go out.

Nonetheless, Fed got to work again a little while later and finished assembling the trampoline, with no more shattered windows in sight.