FedEx driver goes viral after getting caught farting on doorbell camera

In a viral TikTok, a FedEx driver apologized shortly after being caught farting on a doorbell camera while petting the customer’s cat.

TikTok is home to a plethora of content. From embarrassing clips to public confrontations, people on the internet seem to love watching the drama from afar.

One embarrassing moment that recent went viral was a FedEx driver’s accidental fart, which was captured on camera for millions to see. While on a delivery to a customer’s address, the FedEx worker took a moment to play with the resident’s cat. The cat seemed to welcome the driver, allowing him to pet it.

The owner “thought this was a sweet moment with [their] cat until” the driver accidentally let out a rather loud and bubbly fart.

“Hi good kitty,” the worker whispers, while petting the cat. As he pets the cat, the FedEx worker must have let his guard down. The fart slips out, loudly announcing its presence to the world, a moment which has now been watched over two million times on TikTok.

“Excuse me, I’m so sorry,” the worker apologizes, standing upright. The video ends right there.

TikTok users love the video, as it encompasses an embarrassing moment that many have experienced themselves, resulting in empathy from commentors alongside light hearted jokes on the situation.

“Poor guy! It sounded like his stomach was hurting,” one user commented, empathizing with the FedEx driver.

“Hey. He apologized. A real gentlemen,” another added, complimenting the worker’s polite demeanor.