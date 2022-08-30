FaZe Sensei hit backs at “crappy” King Kenny fight controversy

FaZe Sensei and King Kenny have weighed in on the controversy surrounding their fight after some fans claimed it was “rigged” to give Kenny the win.

While plenty of fans tuned into the KSI vs Swarmz and Luis Pineda event to see the Brit in action, the card was stacked with a wide-range of influencers who had entertaining fights of their own.

Seven of the eight fights on the night were settled by knockout or TKO, but the one fight that wasn’t – FaZe Sensei vs King Kenny – sparked plenty of outrage. Fans and pundits alike were shocked that Sensei wasn’t given the decision victory, seeing as he was more active in the fight, leading to some claims that it was “rigged” and the result would be overturned.

Though, Sensei isn’t too fussed by the outcome, and explained that the controversy is a bit “crappy” for Kenny as it takes away from his performance on the night.

FaZe Sensei and King Kenny weigh in on fight controversy

On the day after the fight, the FaZe Clan star and Kenny sat down to talk about their thoughts on the fight, and explained their strategies going into it.

As they got on to the topic of the result, Sensei noted that he didn’t want to talk about the reaction too much, but he had to weigh in somewhat. “One thing I will say though, what does suck for you is that because of the whole controversy, people are taking away from how good you did,” he started.

“Because the internet, in the beginning, was like you’re going to get cracked, you’re going to get steamrolled… you know what I mean? So that part is obviously crappy.”

Timestamp of 0:48

Touching on the fight itself, Kenny noted that his plan was to keep his opponent at range and work with the jab, which is something Sensei complimented him on.

The pair aren’t going to run it back anytime soon, with Sensei admitting that Kenny is further advanced than he is in the ring. The Brit is planning to continue with the influencer events, but the same can’t be said for his skilled MMA rival.