FaZe Rug “scared” after fan shows up at his home

Popular YouTuber and FaZe Clan member Brian “FaZe Rug” Awadis was left stunned after a fan showed up to his family home twice in a three-day span, leading the vlogger to make an urgent plea to his viewers.

While being a famous YouTuber might seem like a cake-walk, many top online entertainers suffer from serious breaches of personal privacy due to overenthusiastic fans — an issue FaZe Rug was unfortunately faced with in early May.

The FaZe content creator posted a Tweet on May 10 insinuating that he may have to move to another home, which he clarified with a series of videos shortly thereafter.

Time to start searching for a new house 👌🏻 it’s about time. — Rug (@FaZeRug) May 10, 2020

Advertisement

According to Awadis, a fan had shown up to his family home in California while he was playing basketball outside, asking if he could have a place to stay and claiming that his parents had kicked him out.

Read More: Joe Rogan defends Adele following weight loss controversy

Noting that he felt uncomfortable with the situation, Rug politely declined, and threatened to call law enforcement after the fan attempted to guilt-trip him and refused to leave the property.

“We mentioned this a billion times, we really don’t appreciate when fans come to my house,” the YouTuber explained to his viewers. “We want you guys to respect our privacy. We definitely appreciate the ones that do.”

I'm also very upset because I finally grew to love this house I'm in and it feels like home now. But shit happens can't complain. https://t.co/yN6oXAtSEz — Rug (@FaZeRug) May 10, 2020

Advertisement

While the fan eventually left, he returned three days later, with Awadis claiming that the stranger was laying down on his back with his arms crossed on his driveway.

Read More: David Dobrik confronts drunk trespasser in his backyard

After being approached by Rug and his family, the stranger ran away, only to be detained by a security officer and later detained by law enforcement.

“He’s just like, ‘Yo, Rug, I thought you were nice, I thought you were gonna welcome me into your home, but I guessed wrong,’” Awadis continued. “And I’m like, dude, what?”

Advertisement

Rug later discovered that the fan had escaped from a mental institution in Virginia — meaning they had made a 37-hour trek to show up at the YouTuber’s house.

While Awadis expressed that he hoped the fan was doing well and “gets the help he needs,” he reiterated the importance of respecting one’s personal boundaries — a right that was breached in a serious way and frightened his entire family, in the process.