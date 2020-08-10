FaZe Rug gives tour of $10 million home with golf course & movie theater

Popular YouTuber and FaZe Clan member Brian “FaZe Rug” Awadis has revealed the inside of his $10 million house in a brand new house tour.

FaZe Rug is part of esports league FaZe Clan, a former member of the Clout Gang and YouTuber, posting vlogs, comedy, and pranks. Rug is the most successful member of the clan with more than 16 million YouTube subscribers.

It was only in January that Rug showed off a $10 million house that he rented for the night to his millions of subscribers, complete with a fully functioning train, basketball court. Now he has one of his own.

Unsurprising to many of his fans, Rug has two giant floor-to-ceiling art pieces of Kobe Bryant and Drake at either end of his hugely long corridor, both painted by Sarah Rasul. The house is filled with many other art pieces with most including designer logos such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci. Among them are paintings of Kanye West’s first-ever Yeezy design for Nike.

Read more: Mr Beast warns of fake YouTube adverts scamming his fans

The house has features that the majority of us could only dream of. Rug shows off his mini golf course, heated swimming pool, soundproof movie theatre, gym room, and a giant light-up bar with chandeliers. Every bedroom in the house has a full ensuite, and each room has an iPad to control lighting, music, and even the pool heater.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ar6UiTbuoSU

The movie theater is soundproof and features a ceiling with light-up stars. Rug said that OG fans will know that his Rolls Royce also has a starry ceiling.

No house of Rug’s would be complete without a dedication to his two pups Bosley and Lola, and Rug has gone to the extreme with a custom made out-house especially for them, with an indoor and outdoor area that has been made coyote- and snake-proof. He even has two multicolor portraits of the pups in the bathroom in his master bedroom.

Outside, Rug has a huge yard next to his solar panel heated pool, a garden and another large orchard space further away from the house, which Rug says will be demolished and something else will be built, adding “I'm sure a lot of you guys can already guess what it is.” Fans in the comments predict the space will become a basketball court with the FaZe logo, which would really amplify this insane home to 11.

This comes only a short while after fellow FaZe Clan member NICKMERCS unveiled his insane new house in the Michigan suburbs, complete with pool, home gym and his iconic streaming cave that was the envy of just about every gamer. Needless to say, FaZe Clan and its members are obviously doing something right.