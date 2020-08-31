FaZe Rain warns about the effects of drugs after claiming he’s paralyzed

Nordan ‘FaZe Rain’ Shat has urged his followers not to abuse prescription drugs while describing the horrible effects that his own struggle with substances has had on his body.

FaZe Rain is a YouTuber and co-founder of FaZe Clan known for his vlogs and gaming videos on the site, with over five million subscribers at the time of writing.

Rain has drawn considerable concern from fans the last few months due to his worrying posts on social media, with both his org and FaZe Banks speaking out about what some saw as worrying behavior that has, in part, been confirmed to be caused by his use of drugs.

On August 30, Rain opened up on Twitter to urge his followers not to abuse prescriptions like “benzos and opioids” and provided some examples of what he’s gone through since quitting as a word of warning.

"Please quit the benzos and opioids," Rain implored on Twitter. "I'm posting this because I have severe nerve damage. All I know now is pain. I can't walk anymore & get 30 seizures a day. If I knew this was possible, I'd never have been a f**kboy w drugs."

The YouTube star has also claimed the nerve damage has left him paralyzed without the use of his legs, which is hopefully just a temporary side effect.

"I cannot walk anymore. I can only move when I call an ambulance to take me somewhere," Rain revealed. "Trust not having basic motor functions and not being able to do little basic tasks makes u realize a lot."

But Rain did receive some pushback for bringing his issues to Twitter to share with his fans and the world, with one user criticizing him for "introducing little kids to an evil they aren't ready to comprehend."

"I can't f**king walk. You think I care about Twitter attention???? I have to p**s into bottles and s**t into bowls. Did you go through that? If only you knew what the f**k I been through with your ignorant a**," before following up. "I deserve it tho."

Opioids and so-called "benzos" can be some of the hardest and most painful drugs to detox and get clean from for those who have been using, so hopefully Rain's experiences are only temporary on his way to recovery and he's able to get back into top content-creating shape.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or addiction, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) and Recovery (0203 553 0324) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) and SAMHSA (1-800-662-4357) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.