FaZe partners with NFL to bring Deestroying’s 1ON1 series on the road

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

FaZe Clan and the NFL are taking the next step in their partnership by teaming up to bring Deestroying’s popular 1ON1 series to stadiums across the country.

Football star and FaZe member Donald ‘Deestroying’ De La Haye has been blending his favorite sport with a unique kind of content creation for years, and now with the help of the National Football League, he’s hitting the road to bring that crossover directly to fans.

His 1ON1 series, which pits talented offensive and defensive talent against each other mano a mano, has crossed over with the NFL before, but now they’re taking it to the next level.

FaZe Deestroying partners with the NFL for 1ON1 series tour

YouTube: Deestroying The 1ON1 series is an intense set of challenges with different degrees of difficulty.

De La Haye’s 1ON1 set of videos are some of the most popular pieces of content on his channel. The concept pits talented wide receivers and defensive backs against each other in a few skill-based competitions.

The show has even drawn out current players like Tyreek Hill and event legendary talent like former Atlanta Falcons & Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Mike Vick, who stepped in to throw a couple of passes to competitors back in March.

The latest collaboration between the NFL and FaZe will see De La Haye’s team making two stops across the United States, with the first being in Miami on August 5 at the Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex, followed by a gathering at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 6.

Fans can attend the show for free, and if they’re looking for a shot at the big time, they can even compete so long as they’re not currently enrolled in high school or collegiate athletics.