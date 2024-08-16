FaZe Lacy reveals robbery scare as streamer has wallet stolen

FaZe Lacy has recounted how he was robbed by two men while leaving the gym, the assailants getting away with his wallet.

The FaZe Clan member broke the news of his ordeal to Twitch star StableRonaldo while the latter was mid-stream, calling him to share the news.

While Ronaldo was skeptical at first, Lacy insisted he was telling the truth and ended up coming over to share more details in person.

According to Lacy, the two masked robbers got away with his wallet, ID, $50 cash, and a Chipotle gift card. However, they didn’t obtain his credit card as it was already “lost”.

“Bro, I just got f***ing robbed,” Lacy began over the call, admitting he was still “shaking”. The incident allegedly took place while Lacy was walking to a parking garage and getting back into his car after a gym session.

Ronaldo questioned whether Lacy was “trolling”, however, the Twitch streamer swore “on [his] mom’s life” that he was telling the truth. Despite believing him, Ronaldo was left baffled that Lacy had decided to call him rather than the police, to which Lacy said, “Yes, I didn’t think that one through.”

Nonetheless, convinced the police would be unable to help him, Lacy headed to Ronaldo’s following the robbery and detailed how everything went down.

According to Lacy, one of the robbers had called out to him and he mistakenly assumed it was someone wanting a photo. Instead, he found it was “two dudes” donning Nike balaclavas.

The men then approached Lacy as one demanded that he give them his “f***ing wallet” while the other remained “dead silent”.

Ronaldo quizzed how a fight against the assailants would have gone down, with Lacy saying he “didn’t want to risk” objecting to the robber’s demands in case “they had a weapon or something”.

“So I was just like, ‘Alright, chill bro’, and I took my wallet out of my pocket, I gave it to them, and then they took the wallet and they just took off running,” Lacy said, adding that the AirTag in his wallet had been discovered and discarded during the men’s escape.

“Finding the air tag and throwing it out is crazy,” one viewer wrote. Others said Lacy had been done “dirty” with one person claiming “this is the worst year of his life.”