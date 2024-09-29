FaZe Jason & Adapt banned from Twitch just before beating Kai Cenat’s sub count

JasonTheWeen has been taking over Twitch, quickly becoming one of the most subbed streamers of all time during his subathon. However, both him and fellow FaZe streamer Adapt were banned from the platform just before his subathon ended.

His sub count quickly climbed over the course of his livestream marathon, with him ending at just over 88k subs when Twitch took his channel down.

He was close to breaking that 100k sub barrier. While this is far from breaking Kai Cenat’s sub record, it still places him as one of the top 5 most subbed streamers on Twitch and has him close to beating Kai’s current sub count at 100k. Nowhere near IronMouse’s 200k, though it’s still an impressive number.

Article continues after ad

And, though Jason has yet to explain the reason behind the ban, it’s thought to be a result of him and Adapt taking shots on stream the night before the ban was administered.

Article continues after ad

Consuming alcohol irresponsibly on stream is an increasingly common reason for Twitch bans, with a ban against streamer fallenshadow sparking controversy earlier in 2024 when she was banned for getting drunk on stream.

FaZe Jason’s Twitch following has grown dramatically since the start of 2024, with him going from a couple thousand viewers to tens of thousands of people watching, enough to cement him as one of the biggest streamers on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Jason spent a lot of time collaborating with other streamers like QTCinderella through the year, gaining a larger audience by bringing his personality to other streams and showing that he’s entertaining enough to get to the top of Twitch.

However, his ban was lifted just 30 minutes after it was instated, allowing him to get right back to streaming and trying to hit his goal of 100k.

FaZe Jason thanked his Twitch rep for freeing him from the ban, claiming that he was trying to get Adapt unbanned as well.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We’ve gotta get Adapt right, we’ve gotta make these last couple days right,” Jason claimed. And, sure enough, Adapt was unbanned just minutes later.

As of now, he plans on completing the subathon and finishing out the remaining days he’s got to stream, and he’s already given away 12k worth of the money he made to his maid. He’s also donated $7,500 to a fan to help them through their battle with cancer.