FaZe Clan sign YouTuber & former NFL prospect Deestroying

Popular YouTuber and former football player Donald ‘Deestroying‘ De La Haye has joined FaZe Clan under the moniker ‘FaZe Deestroying.’

Popular content organization FaZe Clan has gained popularity over the years with its variety of content — including lifestyle vlogs, gaming highlights, and live streams.

They’ve also brought on a few high-profile members, including Lebron ‘FaZe Bronny’ James Jr, Lil Yachty aka FaZe Boat, and most recently: Snoop Dogg.

Now, the high-profile org has revealed its latest member, popular YouTuber and former NCAA football player: Donald ‘FaZe Deestroying’ De La Haye.

Deestroying joins FaZe Clan

After uploading a mini-documentary about his journey from being a college athlete turned celebrity content creator, FaZe Clan revealed that they have signed Deetroying to their growing lineup of YouTubers.

The creator caught the eye of FaZe thanks to his personality and sports-centered content that has helped the YouTuber amass over four-million followers.

FaZe Deetroying shared his excitement about joining the org: “I remember watching FaZe Clan when I was 12 years old and now fast forward many years later, I am joining. It feels like a dream come true and it’s an honor to become a part of the FaZe family.

“I know the future is very bright, and I hope everyone is ready for all the exciting and groundbreaking projects we have in store! FaZe Up!”

De La Haye signifies the expansion of sports and athlete-focused content for the org, giving them another way to provide entertainment for its millions of followers.

If you’d like to check out the newest member of FaZe Clan, head over to his Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.