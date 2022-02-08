FaZe Clan partner with NFL ahead of Super Bowl LVI

The National Football League and FaZe Clan are teaming up to host a co-branded flag football game during the Super Bowl LVI experience, along with other initiatives in the future.

FaZe Clan is arguably one of the most influential esports organizations. They’ve extended their brand into a variety of fandoms by securing partnerships with Xbox, DraftKings, J-pop artists, and now the NFL.

The NFL and gaming have repeatedly attempted to cross-pollinate fanbases through partnerships with specific teams and streamers. Even before TimTheTatman signed with Complexity (an esports org affiliated with the Dallas Cowboys), the popular streamer was allowed to watch live NFL games on stream.

Now, the NFL and FaZe Clan are taking these collaborations to the next level. The two orgs are kicking off this partnership with a co-branded flag football game during the Super Bowl LVI experience.

NFL x FaZe Clan Flag Football experience

According to a press release, the flag football game is the first in a series of activations and initiatives from the NFL and FaZe Clan partnership. The game will see Team FaZe face off against YouTubers AMP. NFL legends Brett Farve and Michael Vick will serve as quarterbacks for the teams.

Who is in the FaZe x NFL Football Game?

Team FaZe will consist of FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Kaysan, and Guinness World Record Holder Jenna Bandy. The event will be casted by Kyle Brandt, Desi Banks, FaZe Rug, and Deestroying.

When is the FaZe x NFL Football Game?

The Flag Football event will take place on Sunday, February 13th at 4 PM EST/ 1 PM PST during the Super Bowl LVI experience. The event also has a charity aspect, as $25,000 will be donated to youth sports on the teams’ behalves.

However, the partnership between FaZe and the NFL won’t end after the game. According to the release, the partnership will produce content and opportunities for creators throughout the 2022-2022 season.

This announcement comes just two weeks after the launch of the FaZe1 competition. This opportunity allows internet creators to battle it out for a spot on Team FaZe along with $1.25M in prizes.

