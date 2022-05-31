FaZe Clan reveal new football kit and it’s coming soon to FIFA 22

FaZe Clan revealed its upcoming football kit with influential music media company, Lyrical Lemonade, that will be up for sale at The Armory and FIFA 22 soon.

The LA-based entertainment streaming giant has been ramping up the clientele it works with, namely a recent deal with Disney to reinvent Mickey Mouse and a separate collab with DC Comics in 2021 to transform FaZe members into superheroes alongside Batman.

With a focus on gaming and shining a light on its biggest personalities, the FaZe logo has donned mousepads, ample collections of merch, and more to give fans multiple ways to rep red-and-black.

Their latest offering will be for the sportier fans who want to take to the pitch with the latest FaZe Clan collaboration with an upcoming kit tailored for fit fanatics and FUT ultimate teams.

FaZe Clan football kit in FIFA 22

The limited edition FaZe football kit will be available for fans on June 4, online a day later, and in FIFA 22 at a later date.

The org revealed its kit on May 31 with a black and red shirt, shorts and socks as well as a mirrored design in blue for goalies to complete the matchday fit.

With flavors of Lyrical Lemonade and FaZe Clan inspiring the kit’s patterns, fans are already anticipating the launch of the latest merch reveal from the popular org.

What’s more, FaZe audiences will be able to suit with their FIFA 22 avatars with the release of the same match kits due in the game soon.

FaZe Clan ✘ @LyricaLemonade Limited edition Soccer Kit, available at The Armory on June 4th, online June 5th, and coming soon digitally to @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/6NwbrRLLiJ — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) May 31, 2022

As for Lyrical Lemonade, the company has worked with some of the biggest trending music artists like Juice Wrld, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Jack Harlow and more.

Now the two companies are putting their spin on a unique collab with something that FIFA 22 players will be able to appreciate in more ways than one.