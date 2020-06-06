FaZe Clan drop lead editor Barker after allegations surface

FaZe Clan have parted ways with one of their editors, known as FaZe Barker. The move comes after a series of accusations of misconduct against the editor surfaced on social media.

FaZe's roots began as one of the many 'sniping clans' on YouTube, popularized in the Modern Warfare 2 era of Call of Duty. Barker was one of the editors who would put together montages, displaying highlights from members of the clan.

He served as the lead editor for the organization, responsible for some of their best-known montages. On June 6, their official updates Twitter account confirmed that Barker "no longer has any association with FaZe Clan."

Advertisement

We have ended our relationship with Barker, one of our former team editors. He no longer has any association with FaZe Clan. — #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) June 6, 2020

The announcement came as a surprise to some, and although FaZe Clan did not disclose the exact reason for ending their association with the editor, it coincides with a number of serious allegations made against the English YouTuber.

In a series of screenshots posted by Twitter user purranii, it is claimed that Barker had been making inappropriate advances towards a girl aged only 16 at the time.

Advertisement

here are barkers messages with a 16 YEAR OLD. A MINOR. pic.twitter.com/PuevuYsdOG — emelie ♡ ‧₊˚ (@purranii) June 5, 2020

The tweets also show direct messages, allegedly from Barker, threatening that the 'razor' was coming out, because she couldn't call him.

Barker has not responded publicly to the allegations, but on June 5 labeled "people you thought were your friends" as snakes.

people you thought were your friends = 🐍 — FaZe Barker (@FaZeBarker) June 5, 2020

Advertisement

As well as editing for FaZe Clan, he also runs his own YouTube channel, with over 150,000 subscribers, posting edits of games like Fortnite, CS:GO, and Call of Duty.

Read More: LIRIK explains why he was temporarily banned on Twitch

The news comes amid other turmoil in the organization, as co-owner Nordan 'Rain' Shat has caused concern for his wellbeing after being kicked from the team's house.

Rain accused the organization of treating him unfairly, and saying he was being left out "on the streets." FaZe Banks responded, claiming they had taken steps to help Rain overcome his problems.