FaZe Clan has been slammed after it made an “insane” social media post in response to the Donald Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania.

On July 13, Donald Trump was shot at while attending a rally in Pennsylvania. The former President of the United States ducked as the Secret Service rushed in to protect him.

Moments later, Trump stood up and could be seen with blood on his face. Viral photos of this instantly flooded social media as several creators posted about the incident.

One of which was FaZe Clan, which has been slammed for a post made to its official Twitter/X account. It read: “They really hitmarkered Trump,” shown with the classic Call of Duty sniper scope HUD and hitmarker symbol that marks that a player has been hit but not eliminated.

“Not really something to joke about no matter who it is. FaZe down. Disgusting,” one reply said, as tons more hit out at the post with similar comments: “Not even funny delete this.”

“I’m no Trump fan, but this post is sickening and makes me lose a lot of respect for FaZe. It’s not funny,” another replied.

The FBI has since identified the gunman who attacked Trump at the rally as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks and it was confirmed that he was shot and killed by the Secret Service shortly after.

Donald Trump was escorted away from the scene after being shot in what he has stated was the “upper part” of his right ear. After visiting a hospital for his injuries, he returned to his New Jersey home.

According to law enforcement, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the attack.