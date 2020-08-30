FaZe Clan announce LeBron's son Bronny James as newest member

FaZe Clan have officially announced the newest addition to the organization: NBA legend LeBron James’ son, an avid gamer and highly ranked basketball prospect himself, Bronny James.

Bronny has made a name for himself as a high school basketball player, but has also become renowned for creating social media content and streaming gameplay of titles like NBA 2K and Call of Duty: Warzone. Now, he joins the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons as the latest basketball player and gamer to join FaZe in a surprising announcement from an organization that continues to expand its branding portfolio outside of just gaming.

He's got n̶e̶x̶t̶ now.



Join us in welcoming Bronny James to FaZe Clan 👑 pic.twitter.com/bbWAPUqHJr — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 30, 2020

Just ahead of FaZe’s Atlanta Call of Duty team playing in the CDL Championship and just after this week’s addition of Simmons as an investor and brand ambassador, Bronny has been announced as the org's newest member.

It’s not exactly clear what his role will be, but the high school standout is likely going to be a part-time content creator for the organization as he ramps up his own preparation for college basketball and a chance to play with his father in the NBA.

In his introduction video, FaZe highlighted the 15-year-old star’s basketball play, TikTok content, and various gameplay of his from popular competitive titles Fortnite and Modern Warfare. Bronny has 4.3 million fans on TikTok, 5.4 million on Instagram, and just over 300,000 followers on Twitch.

Like his father, Bronny’s made a name for himself by coupling tremendous basketball play with an off-court personality that is charming and in tune with culture. While LeBron proved to be an attuned real-world businessman as a teenager, making big investments with his NBA money, Bronny has instead invested in content creation — as evidenced by his success as a figure on social media.

This all makes the pairing of Bronny with FaZe Clan feel very sensible. While FaZe uses their hold in the gaming scene to partner with streetwear brands like Antisocial Social Club and invests in nutrition drinks like CTRL, Bronny has used his foundation in the basketball world to engage in gaming content, including a recent Warzone stream with Huskerrs.

I’m legit playing Warzone with Lebron James’s son Bronny right now. What is life — HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) August 9, 2020

For Bronny, this relationship was likely an easy choice. He gets to continue building a marketable presence outside of his high school basketball play and gaming is a perfect complement to the sporting lifestyle.

For FaZe, this is also a no-brainer as the teenager has already proven himself to be a gaming enthusiast and a comfortable, charismatic content creator.