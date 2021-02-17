Logo
FaZe Blaze explains break up with Instagram model Carrington Durham

Published: 17/Feb/2021 12:28

by Alice Hearing
FaZe Blaze Carrington Durham break up
Instagram: blazifyy

FaZe Clan member Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing has explained why he and Instagram model Carrington Durham have broken up in a heartbreaking video.

Blaze and Carrington first revealed they were an item in August 2019 and have frequently collaborated together in videos and TikToks, becoming a well-known couple among fans of both internet personalities.

However, while many thought their romance was out of this world, it turned out to be a little too good to be true, with Blaze revealing they were no longer together in a rare video on his YouTube Channel.

FaZe Blaze Carrington Durham break up
Instagram: carringtondurham
Blaze and Carrington began dating in August 2019

Blaze said that the pair had been going through a rough patch, and recalled the day they broke up roughly a month ago: “She hit me with a text that basically said we needed to talk and I drove over to her house not really expecting to break up… but when I walked into her room I just saw her sobbing, like just uncontrollably crying.

“I walked in there and I saw that and the first thing that I said to her was ‘is it over baby, are we done with?’ and at that moment we both knew that it was over, it was done.”

He heartbreakingly described how sad he had been, adding, “when it first happened I was down astronomically. I’m talking fetal position crying in the shower three in the morning, down bad. I’d literally be hitting her up every single day like begging her to take me back and see if we can try and work things out.”

 

He candidly explained that at first they fell “hard and fast” for each other, and had enough time to put lots of effort into each other, but as time went on, Blaze needed to take a step back and focus on his own career, adding “it was mostly my fault.”

“It got to a point for her where she just needed to move forward with her life… I was not making her fully happy and living up to her expectations.”

Blaze pleaded with his viewers not to send any hate towards Carrington before going on to say that in the future he plans to move to Las Vegas with his friend Nick along with some other members of the FaZe Clan.

While this is some very sad news, Blaze still appears excited for the future, and hopefully both parties come out better for it.

Kendall Jenner under fire for ‘exploiting Mexican culture’ with new tequila brand

Published: 17/Feb/2021 11:33

by Jacob Hale
Kendall Jenners new tequila brand Drink 818
Instagram: kendalljenner, drink818

Kendall Jenner might be one of the most famous A-list celebrities in the world — but she’s facing major backlash after announcing that she’ll be launching her own brand of tequila, called Drink 818.

On Tuesday, February 16, Jenner made the announcement after almost four years of planning, testing, and anonymously entering competitions with their product that Drink 818 would be “coming soon.”

818 is a reference to the 818 area code in California, where Kendall and her famous Jenner-Kardashian family hail from.

While the announcement was initially met with a lot of congratulations and celebrations from friends and fans, Kendall is now under fire for ‘exploiting other people’s culture’ with the brand.

Kendall Jenner in snow
Instagram: kendalljenner
Kendall is best known as a model, influencer, and reality TV star.

With a number of people stepping out to defend their Mexican heritage, something about Kendall’s tequila has clearly left a sour taste to some.

One commenter, Evelyn, said that the situation is “kind of sad,” saying it’s a perfect example of how “white people just love to exploit other people’s culture and make it their own for profit.”

Similarly, Jennie Molena said that “Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it ‘818 tequila’ is gentrification.” She also mentioned that the smaller family-owned brands need the “hype & support.”

Offering alternatives, daggervengeance provided a thread of Mexico-owned tequila companies that people could buy from, that aren’t owned by celebrities like Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, or Nick Jonas.

Of course, it can’t be completely clear what Jenner’s process was when coming up with Drink 818, nor the production of it. The brand’s Instagram page suggests it is hand-crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, though whether it’s directly helping Mexican culture and the Mexican people isn’t clear.

Evidently, Kendall will need to prove that she can make a positive contribution to Mexican culture — but whether Drink 818 can turn its detractors into fans remains to be seen.