FaZe Banks urges Hawk Tuah girl to “fire” $Hawk crypto token team

FaZe Banks hopped on a call with Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch to warn her about her crypto token, $Hawk, calling the memecoin a “scam.”

Welch celebrated the launch of her very own crypto token, $Hawk, on December 4 — but it wasn’t long before watchdogs in the space began sniffing out something they felt was suspicious.

Notably, crypto investigator ‘Coffeezilla’ confronted Welch directly in a Twitter/X spaces conversation that same day, calling $Hawk “one of the most miserable, horrible launches I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Instagram: hay_welch ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ Haliey Welch is facing backlash after launching a crypto token, $Hawk, on December 4.

FaZe Banks tells Haliey Welch she’s been “scammed” by $Hawk coin

FaZe co-founder Banks also joined the call, where he claimed that Welch had been “scammed” by bad actors on her team who may have used Welch’s status as an online juggernaut to cash in on her quick rise to fame.

“Haliey, I’m gonna talk to you directly right now,” Banks began. “Because if you really own 10% of the supply of this token, it’s locked up for a year and it’s invested over three years, you got scammed harder than anybody involved.

“This 100% was mismanaged, mislaunched …I would label this a scam, as well. It’s pretty obvious. Like Coffeezilla brought up, 97% of the token was bundled in the same cluster. In layman’s terms, that means basically 97% of all the tokens owned were by related wallets — friends of friends of friends.

“Basically, what I’m getting at is …whoever guided you in this, or whoever directed you to do this, or gave you the advice to do this, you should fire them immediately.”

Welch gave a cheerful response to Banks, saying in a chipper voice, “Yeah, I’m doing the best I can. Thank you, FaZe.”

Welch’s crypto token has become a massive controversy almost overnight as more criticism against the memecoin rolls in. Coffeezilla in particular has not been shy of calling out the coin, accusing the team of “insider trading” and “rug-pulling” Haliey’s fans.

Welch is far from the first internet personality to come under fire for promoting a crypto token. YouTube star turned WWE heel Logan Paul continues to face backlash over his CryptoZoo project, which saw Paul file a lawsuit against Coffeezilla due to his investigative videos on the subject.

