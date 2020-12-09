Logo
FaZe Banks throws unexpected 7AM party at the Hollywood Sign

Published: 9/Dec/2020 21:00

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: @banks

YouTuber and FaZe Clan co-founder Ricky Banks is turning heads across the net after uploading footage of a totally unexpected party he threw at the Hollywood Sign, bright and early in the morning.

Aside from his exploits in the online entertainment world, Banks is also known for throwing fantastic parties — even to the extent of getting police involved after angry neighbors get tired of the rowdiness.

However, the current global health crisis has put a halt to many gatherings held by influencers, with the likes of TikTok star Bryce Hall and YouTuber Jake Paul sparking international outrage after throwing their own house parties in spite of social distancing ordinances.

That being said, it looks like the situation isn’t putting a damper on Banks’ party plans, as he filled his Instagram stories with videos of an unannounced rager he threw on the morning of December 9 at 7AM.

The party was held at the Hollywood Sign, and featured the DJ-ing skills of Israeli DJ Itay Galo, who pumped out the tunes as the partygoers danced to the beat.

It doesn’t seem like Banks is the only mastermind behind the gathering, though; reports state that entertainment organization ‘The Hosts Group’ organized the party with a number of other influencers, and had a permit to host their shindig at the famous Hollywood Sign.

In spite of concerns regarding social distancing, The Hosts Group also stated that all party-goers were properly tested and had quarantined beforehand, with temperature checks available on-site.

TMZ reported that law enforcement had even been called by concerned parties, but police confirmed that the gathering had been organized for a shoot of some sort — so it wasn’t merely a fun get-together.

Luckily, it looks like Banks threw as safe a party as can be held during these uncertain times, and his footage of the event is certainly something to behold, with the urban California scenery spreading out below him.

Twitch’s new harassment policy will prohibit certain emote combinations

Published: 9/Dec/2020 20:05

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch

Twitch has unveiled its new policy on hateful content and will be placing some strict rules on harassment, and even what emote combinations are acceptable.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform has come under fire in recent months with the multitude of DMCA issues and suspensions leaving streamers and fans confused whenever someone is banned.

Furthermore, earlier in June, Twitch pledged to make the platform “safer” after a series of abuse allegations surfaced. Now, with the site cracking down on hateful content, it is taking new steps to make the platform better.

In a December 9 blog post, Twitch revealed its new hateful conduct and harassment policy, which even took aim at emote combinations that could be offensive.

“Emotes are an important part of how we communicate with one another on Twitch, but they can be used maliciously,” the site explained. “So emote combinations, even without additional text used in chat, will be held to this policy.”

It’s unclear exactly what combinations they were referring to and didn’t provide any examples. In addition to malicious “emote combinations,” however, users are now banned from displaying the Confederate flag.

“Given its historic and symbolic association with slavery and white supremacist groups in the US, displaying the Confederate flag is prohibited,” they added.

Twitch chat
Twitch
Emotes are a major part of Twitch culture.

Aside from emote combinations and the Confederate flag, Twitch also detailed its changes to what it considers harassment.

“Several of the changes in this updated policy make certain aspects of our longstanding policy clearer and more explicit,” Twitch explained and cited several examples such as encouraging others to DDos someone or raid their social media channels.

On the sexual harassment front, Twitch is also introducing some changes to combat it and gave it its own category with a low-tolerance policy.

PC user depressed
Pixabay
Twitch is stepping up to fight harassment.

For instance, now, “repeatedly commenting on someone’s perceived attractiveness” is prohibited. As is making “lewd or explicit comments” about someone’s sexuality or appearance.

According to Twitch, it’s making these changes now because people “continue to experience a disproportionate amount of harassment and abuse online.” The new policies reportedly took months of research with consultation from experts and the site’s controversial Safety Advisory Council.

They are set to take effect on January 22, 2021, but only content created on or after that date will be evaluated under the guidelines.