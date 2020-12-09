FaZe Banks throws unexpected 7AM party at the Hollywood Sign

YouTuber and FaZe Clan co-founder Ricky Banks is turning heads across the net after uploading footage of a totally unexpected party he threw at the Hollywood Sign, bright and early in the morning.

Aside from his exploits in the online entertainment world, Banks is also known for throwing fantastic parties — even to the extent of getting police involved after angry neighbors get tired of the rowdiness.

However, the current global health crisis has put a halt to many gatherings held by influencers, with the likes of TikTok star Bryce Hall and YouTuber Jake Paul sparking international outrage after throwing their own house parties in spite of social distancing ordinances.

That being said, it looks like the situation isn’t putting a damper on Banks’ party plans, as he filled his Instagram stories with videos of an unannounced rager he threw on the morning of December 9 at 7AM.

The party was held at the Hollywood Sign, and featured the DJ-ing skills of Israeli DJ Itay Galo, who pumped out the tunes as the partygoers danced to the beat.

It doesn’t seem like Banks is the only mastermind behind the gathering, though; reports state that entertainment organization ‘The Hosts Group’ organized the party with a number of other influencers, and had a permit to host their shindig at the famous Hollywood Sign.

In spite of concerns regarding social distancing, The Hosts Group also stated that all party-goers were properly tested and had quarantined beforehand, with temperature checks available on-site.

TMZ reported that law enforcement had even been called by concerned parties, but police confirmed that the gathering had been organized for a shoot of some sort — so it wasn’t merely a fun get-together.

Read More: KSI wants Logan Paul to beat Floyd Mayweather

Luckily, it looks like Banks threw as safe a party as can be held during these uncertain times, and his footage of the event is certainly something to behold, with the urban California scenery spreading out below him.

Let us know your take on influencer parties and FaZe Bank’s Hollywood Sign rager on Twitter @DexertoTrending!