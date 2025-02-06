FaZe Banks slams Hawk Tuah girl’s team as return podcast gets leaked

‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Haliey Welch has been silent for weeks after launching her controversial crypto token — but her big comeback with FaZe Banks was leaked before it was scheduled for release.

In December 2024, Welch launched her very own crypto token, $HAWK, which instantly came under scrutiny from experts in the space like YouTuber Coffeezilla and FaZe co-founder Banks.

In a heated conversation on Twitter spaces that same day, Banks urged Welch to fire her team, calling the token an outright “scam” that “100% was mismanaged [and] mislaunched.”

Welch has been radio silent on social media since then, with the last episode of her podcast being uploaded on December 3, 2024… but it looks like she planned a big comeback that’s already gone south.

Instagram: hay_welch Haliey Welch went viral in 2024 thanks to a street interview where she said her iconic ‘Hawk Tuah’ phrase – but now she’s under scrutiny after launching a crypto token.

FaZe Banks hits out at Haliey Welch’s team

On February 6, 2025, Banks took to Twitter/X to reveal that Welch’s comeback episode was supposed to feature him as a special guest, and was hinged upon several strict stipulations he’d laid out before even considering being on the show.

“Not allowing markets to be manipulated by leaking this episode’s existence before a resolution was found” was one of them, along with “her team finding a real solution regarding the money she made, where that should go and what to do with the $HAWK project moving forward.”

However, the episode leaked early, titled ‘My Crypto Failure.’ While it’s no longer live, screenshots of the thumbnail made its way to Banks, who spoke out on the situation with another message for Welch to fire her team.

Instagram: hay_welch Welch’s podcast episode featuring FaZe Banks leaked early, according to the FaZe co-founder.

According to Banks, the minds behind $HAWK “leaked or inside traded the token,” something they were tipped off about after the coin spiked in volume alongside “random messages” asking if the podcast had been recorded.

“Very clearly her team was not as solid as they claimed to be,” Banks explained. “They completely blew it. and we called the episode off right then and there.

Now today, the episode ‘randomly’ gets leaked. The price of $HAWK is pumping and they completely f**king fumbled the bag, yet again. What a f**king mess. Poor girl, it’s a wonder how she found herself in this position in the first place.

He ended his spiel with a message directly to Welch, urging her to “fire everybody.”

Thus far, Welch hasn’t yet issued a public statement regarding the episode’s leak, and it has not yet been officially published on her YouTube Channel.