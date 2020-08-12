FaZe Banks has his own theory about Jake Paul’s FBI raid

YouTube star Jake Paul shocked the net after his sprawling Team 10 mansion was raided by the FBI — and while he has yet to speak out on the subject, FaZe Clan co-founder Ricky Banks has a a theory.

While Jake Paul has a history of controversy, no scandal has made the internet clutch its collective pearls quite like the FBI raid that occurred at his Calabasas mansion on August 5.

Footage from the search showed that agents had confiscated a “small militia’s” worth of weapons from the Team 10 house, with reports later confirming that the raid was in connection with his appearance at a looting in Scottsdale, Arizona in June.

However, precious little information has yet to come out in regards to the raid — but FaZe Banks shared some information he’d “heard” regarding the situation, theorizing that Paul may have fallen in with the wrong crowd.

Jake Paul’s home loaded with weapons, according to video from ABC7. Several firearms were seized during the FBI raid on Jake’s mansion this morning. A small militia was at Jake’s home, according to TMZ. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/cDhBdcTocW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 5, 2020

“Listen, you never wanna see some s**t like that,” Banks said of the issue in an August 11 interview with the Hollywood Fix. “I have a feeling — and I’ve heard a little bit honestly about it — I have a feeling that he’s just kinda like, in the mix with the wrong types of people.”

“As somebody from this whole world, there’s so many people around trying to take advantage of you and trying to f**king… eat off you,” he continued. “You never wanna see anybody’s life get f**ked up.”

(Topic begins at 0:30)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hnST8f33QY

Banks’ theory conflates with fan speculation, as Paul’s pseudo-manager, Armani Izadi, also appears to be involved, with his Vegas-based Graffiti Mansion likewise getting raided by the FBI.

With Armani having plead guilty to pandering (read: pimping) and attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, many fans feel that Paul may have suffered from involvement with his manager-of-sorts due to his shady history.

It is important to note that nothing has been set in stone just yet, so take these theories with a large grain of salt; although it doesn’t look like Izadi is too bothered by the FBI raid, according to his Instagram posts.

For now, fans will have to watch and wait for more information to come out of arguably YouTube’s biggest scandal to date.